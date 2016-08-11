Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TT Electronics says H1 revenue rose 5 percent

TT Electronics Plc : H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 277 million stg . Interim dividend 1.7 penceper share . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 25 percent to 11.4 million stg . H1 underlying operating profit rose 32 percent to 13.7 million stg . H1 underlying basic eps rose 21 percent to 5.1 pence .H1 profit 3.9 million stg versus 4.1 million stg year ago.

TT Electronics says overall trading has been in line with expectations

Tt Electronics Plc : Overall trading has been in line with our expectations, with group revenue 4% higher than prior year at constant currency and unchanged on an organic 1 basis. Further company coverage: [TTG.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

TT Electronics plc announces acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited

TT Electronics plc:Announces the acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited for a consideration on a cash and debt free basis of £42.2 mln.

TT Electronics PLC reaffirms FY 2015 outlook

TT Electronics PLC:Says that its outlook for FY 2015 is unchanged.