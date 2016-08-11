Edition:
India

TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TTG.L on London Stock Exchange

228.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

2.25 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
225.75
Open
223.75
Day's High
228.00
Day's Low
223.25
Volume
76,101
Avg. Vol
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TT Electronics says H1 revenue rose 5 percent
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

TT Electronics Plc : H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 277 million stg . Interim dividend 1.7 penceper share . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 25 percent to 11.4 million stg . H1 underlying operating profit rose 32 percent to 13.7 million stg . H1 underlying basic eps rose 21 percent to 5.1 pence .H1 profit 3.9 million stg versus 4.1 million stg year ago.  Full Article

TT Electronics says overall trading has been in line with expectations
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Tt Electronics Plc : Overall trading has been in line with our expectations, with group revenue 4% higher than prior year at constant currency and unchanged on an organic 1 basis. Further company coverage: [TTG.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

TT Electronics plc announces acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

TT Electronics plc:Announces the acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited for a consideration on a cash and debt free basis of £42.2 mln.  Full Article

TT Electronics PLC reaffirms FY 2015 outlook
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

TT Electronics PLC:Says that its outlook for FY 2015 is unchanged.  Full Article

TT electronics PLC News

BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc

