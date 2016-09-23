Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tom Tailor says CEO leaves company for personal reasons
Tom Tailor
TOM TAILOR Holding says CEO Dieter Holzer to leave management board
TOM TAILOR Holding AG
Tom Tailor H1 sales up 2.2 pct at 451.3 million euros
Tom Tailor Holding AG
Tom Tailor Q1 sales up at 218.9 mln euros
Tom Tailor Holding AG
TOM TAILOR Holding appoints Thomas Dressendoerfer as new CFO
TOM TAILOR Holding AG:Thomas Dressendoerfer appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Tom Tailor Holding AG.Appointment effective July 1, 2016.Axel Rebien is leaving company by mutual consent effective as of June 30, 2016. Full Article
TOM TAILOR Holding says Guo's holding rises to 29.5 pct
TOM TAILOR Holding AG:Holding of Guo Guangchang, founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, rises to 29.47 percent from 24.97 percent. Full Article
TOM TAILOR Holding confirms FY 2015 outlook
TOM TAILOR Holding AG:In September concretized forecast for FY 2015 confirmed.Anticipates a moderate increase in group sales to 945 million - 955 million euros in FY 2015.Sees FY 2015 recurring EBITDA in range of 75 million - 80 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 957.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 80.56 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Tom Tailor swings to Q2 net profit of EUR 6.6 mln
* GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY EUR 17.3 MILLION TO EUR 11.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017