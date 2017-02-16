Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takkt FY EBITDA up 8.9 pct to 171.3 million euros

Takkt AG : Achieves organic growth of 5.2 percent, reported sales up by 5.8 percent . Proposes to supervisory board that dividend be increased to 0.55 euro (2015: 0.50 euro) per share . Was able to increase consolidated sales in 2016 financial year by 5.8 percent to 1,125.0 million euros ($1.19 billion) (2015: 1,063.8 million euros) . At 171.3 million euros (2015: 157.3 million euros), FY EBITDA was 8.9 percent higher in 2016 financial year than previous year . Given present emerging economic scenario, expects to realize an organic sales gain in 2017 . However, group anticipates increased economic risk from planned british withdrawal from EU as well as political uncertainty in US .'We expect an EBITDA margin in middle of our long-term target corridor of 12 to 15 percent," says CFO Claude Tomaszewski.

Takkt 9-mth EBITDA up at 137.4 mln euros

Takkt AG : Takkt continues to grow, confirms the forecast and presents its digital agenda . 9-mth EBITDA increased to 137.4 million euros ($150.67 million)(118.6 mln euros yr ago) million and EBITDA margin to 16.3 (15.0) percent . Compared to previous year's period, 9-mth sales increased by 6.7 percent to 841.8 million euros (788.6 mln euros yr ago) . For remaining Q4, Takkt is expecting current performance, which is rather subdued, to continue .Group is confirming its forecast.

Takkt H1 group sales up by 9.5 pct to 554.2 mln euros

Takkt AG : Reported group sales increased by 9.5 percent to 554.2 million euros ($613.22 million)(506.0 mln euros yr ago) million euros in first half- year of 2016 . EBITDA increased to 95.3 million euros (78.4 mln euros yr ago) in first half of 2016 .Confirms forecast.

Takkt anticipates continuation of positive development of previous year for 2016

Takkt AG : For 2016 financial year, management board of Takkt anticipates a continuation of positive development of previous year . Continue to expect organic sales growth of between three and five percent as well as an EBITDA margin within upper third of target corridor of 12 to 15 percent in 2016 .Takkt shareholders' meeting approves increased dividend of 50 cents.

TAKKT AG confirms forecast for FY 2016

TAKKT AG:Confirms forecast for FY 2016.For 2016 expects organic sales growth of between three and five percent as well as an EBITDA margin within the upper third of the target corridor of 12 to 15 percent.

TAKKT proposes FY 2015 dividend

TAKKT AG:Management Board proposes a change in dividend policy to the Supervisory Board as well as a dividend distribution of 0.50 euros(previous year: 0.32 euros) per share.

TAKKT AG gives FY 2016 outlook

TAKKT AG:In FY 2016 predicts ‍overall a continuation of organic growth with corresponding high profitability"​.