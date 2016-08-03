Edition:
India

TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,182.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs84.15 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs6,098.60
Open
Rs6,098.60
Day's High
Rs6,195.50
Day's Low
Rs6,051.15
Volume
5,368
Avg. Vol
3,757
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises 10.2 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

TTK Prestige Ltd : June-quarter net profit 242 million rupees; net sales INR 3.46 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 219.6 million rupees; net sales was 3.40 billion rupees .  Full Article

TTK Prestige March-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 

TTK Prestige Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.08 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

TTK Prestige Ltd News

BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold

* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year

» More TTKL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials