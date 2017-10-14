Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suplet Power sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit down 17.23 pct to 25.24 pct

Oct 14(Reuters) - Suplet Power Co Ltd <300593.SZ> : :Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 17.23 percent to 25.24 percent, or to be 28 million yuan to 31 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 37.5 million yuan.The reason for the forecast is decreased administrative expense .

Zhejiang CFMoto Power plans motorcycle JV worth 10.5 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd <603129.SS> ::Says it plans a Hangzhou-based motorcycle JV worth 10.5 million euros with Austria motorcycle manufacturer KTM AG.It will invest 5.4 million euros to hold 51 percent stake in the new JV .

AECC Aviation Power raises 9.63 bln yuan through private placement

Sept 30(Reuters) - AECC Aviation Power Co Ltd <600893.SS>:Says it issued 301.1 million new shares through private placement to 9 investors, and raised 9.63 billion yuan in total.Says its top shareholder's stake in the company was diluted to 26.5 percent from 30.6 percent.

HLB Power lowers conversion price of 3th and 4th series convertible bonds to 2,221 won/share

HLB Power Co Ltd <043220.KQ> : Says it lowered conversion price of 3th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,221 won/share from 2,355 won/share, effective Feb. 15 .Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,221 won/share from 2,322 won/share, effective Feb. 15.

Tata Power appoints N. Chandrasekaran as additional director and chairman

Tata Power Company Ltd :Says appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as additional director and chairman.

Tata Power gets members' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sardana as CEO, MD

Tata Power Company Ltd :Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sardana as CEO, MD.

Raytheon says Javelin Joint Venture team signed LOI with Tata Power Company

Raytheon Co : Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited . Development and production of javelin anti-armor missile system .Says Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) and Tata Power Sed will create a strategy to co develop and produce Javelin Missile System.

Tata Power signs LOI with Javelin Joint Venture regarding anti-armour missile system

Tata Power Company Ltd : Javelin joint venture signs letter of intent with Tata Power . LOI to explore co-development and production of the Javelin anti-armour missile system .

Tata Power says it has installed generation capacity of 9432 MW as of August 2016

Tata Power Company Ltd : Installed generation capacity of 9432 MW as of August 2016 .

Tata Power June-qtr consol profit falls about 76 pct

Tata Power Company Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 724.9 million rupees; consol total income from operations 68.38 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.20 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 71.84 billion rupees .