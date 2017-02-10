Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Proposes to pay 5.62124 lira per A group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 5.34018 lira per B group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 4.77805 lira per C group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Signs 35.0 million euros credit agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)for financing the R&D investments to be carried out concerning tractor designing and manufacturing within the next 5 years period​.The loan to be provided with 6-years maturity and the capital and interest payments will be made every 6 months.Annual interest rate of the loan has been declared indicatively as 1.278 pct and the final interest rate will be clarified at the utilization date.