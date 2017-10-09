Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Technotrans plans conversion into European stock corporation (SE)
Oct 9 (Reuters) - TECHNOTRANS AG
Technotrans acquires gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH
Technotrans AG
Technotrans H1 EBIT stable at 4.4 million euros
Technotrans AG
technotrans AG confirms FY 2016 forecast
technotrans AG:Forecast for full year 2016 confirmed.It envisages revenue for 2016 coming in at between 126 and 132 million euros, and the EBIT margin lying within a range of 7.5 to 8.0 percent.For planning purposes 2016 EBIT will therefore need to be between 9.5 and EUR 10.5 million euros. Full Article
technotrans AG acquires 51 pct stake in Ovidius GmbH via its unit gds GmbH
technotrans AG:Acquired majority interest amounting to 51 pct in Ovidius GmbH, Berlin, via its subsidiary GDS GmbH.Ovidius GmbH has accrued proceeds amounting to around 0.5 million euros from acquisition.Acquisition was completed on one hand through takeover of own shares held by Ovidius GmbH itself and on other hand by way of increase in share capital of Ovidius GmbH.Transaction will be closed in next few days. Full Article
technotrans to propose a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share
technotrans AG:Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share on share capital bearing dividend entitlements. Full Article
technotrans AG comments on FY 2015 outlook
technotrans AG:Sees FY 2015 revenue target of 120 million euros that may even be exceeded.Sees FY 2015 net profit original goal of EBIT margin of 7.3 percent that could be just exceeded. Full Article