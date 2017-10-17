Edition:
India

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)

TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

911.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.15 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs925.35
Open
Rs932.00
Day's High
Rs933.50
Day's Low
Rs901.30
Volume
150,792
Avg. Vol
316,116
52-wk High
Rs979.00
52-wk Low
Rs486.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Sponge Iron Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tata Sponge Iron Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 276.1 million rupees versus profit 160.5 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Tata Sponge Iron gets LOI from Eastern Coalfields for fuel supply agreement
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd : Co is in receipt of LOI from Eastern Coalfields declaring co as successful bidder for award of 24,000 tonnes p.a. of coal . Co would be required to execute fuel supply agreement, valid for a period of 5 years from date of execution of agreement .  Full Article

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd's board recommends dividend
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd:Recommends dividend of 10 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%) on 1,54,00,000 equity shares of the company for year ended March 31, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Tata Sponge Iron Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter profit 276.1 million rupees versus profit 160.5 million rupees year ago

» More TTSP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials