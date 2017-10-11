Oct 11 (Reuters) - TV18 Broadcast Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 75.3 million rupees versus profit of 39 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.27 billion rupees versus 2.40 billion rupees last year.

