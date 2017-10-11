Edition:
India

TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)

TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

39.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs39.70
Open
Rs39.85
Day's High
Rs40.15
Day's Low
Rs39.45
Volume
2,263,494
Avg. Vol
4,944,536
52-wk High
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05

India's TV18 Broadcast Sept-qtr consol profit rises 93 pct
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - TV18 Broadcast Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 75.3 million rupees versus profit of 39 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.27 billion rupees versus 2.40 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

TV18 Broadcast Sept-qtr consol profit falls
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

TV18 Broadcast Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 51.6 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.40 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 177.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.28 billion rupees.  Full Article

* Sept quarter consol net profit 75.3 million rupees versus profit of 39 million rupees last year

