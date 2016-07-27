Edition:
Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

TW.L on London Stock Exchange

204.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
204.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,650,169
52-wk High
205.70
52-wk Low
135.21

Taylor Wimpey says took longer to purchase some land after Brexit vote
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Taylor Wimpey Plc : Taylor wimpey ceo redfern tells reuters the housebuilder took longer to purchase some land after june 23 referendum . Taylor wimpey's redfern says looked again at some housbuilding programmes after referendum but has not slowed any build programmes Further company coverage: [TW.L] (Costas Pitas) ((uk.online@thomsonreuters.com; +44207 542 7717;)).  Full Article

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its

