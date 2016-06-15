Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)
331.50GBp
4:26pm IST
0.75 (+0.23%)
330.75
325.25
333.50
325.25
1,053,843
263,788
369.50
239.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tyman raises about 19.1 mln stg via placing
Tyman Plc
Tyman proposes placing to raise about 19.1 mln stg
Tyman Plc
Engineering company Tyman to buy U.S.-based Bilco for $71 mln
Tyman Plc
Tyman says trading has been in line with board's expectations
Tyman Plc
Tyman PLC sees FY 2015 underlying operating profit outlook below range of current market expectations
Tyman PLC:Expect that the group's underlying operating profit for FY 2015 will be ahead of FY 2014; however slightly below the range of current market expectations. Full Article