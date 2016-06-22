Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uranium Participation Corp : Nav per share decreased to $4.63 at may 31, 2016, from $5.62 at February 29, 2016 . Qtryly net asset value per common share $ 4.63 .Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the three months ended may 31, 2016.

Uranium Participation Corporation:Entered into a new three year management services agreement with its current manager Denison Mines Inc.MSA will take effect on April 1, 2016, at the conclusion of the current MSA between UPC and Denison.Under the terms of the MSA, UPC appoints Denison to act as the manager of the Corporation.

Uranium Participation Corporation:Says acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid up to 10.2 mln common shares of the corporation.Purchases may commence on January 18, 2016 and will terminate on January 17, 2017.

