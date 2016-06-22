Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$3.51
--
--
--
--
91,871
$4.73
$3.47
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Uranium Participation Corp
Uranium Participation Corp
Uranium Participation Corporation announces execution of three year management services agreement with Denison
Uranium Participation Corporation:Entered into a new three year management services agreement with its current manager Denison Mines Inc.MSA will take effect on April 1, 2016, at the conclusion of the current MSA between UPC and Denison.Under the terms of the MSA, UPC appoints Denison to act as the manager of the Corporation. Full Article
Uranium Participation Corporation:Says acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid up to 10.2 mln common shares of the corporation.Purchases may commence on January 18, 2016 and will terminate on January 17, 2017. Full Article
Uranium Participation:Purchases made pursuant to the Bid will not exceed 10,192,641 Shares, which, at the date hereof, represent approximately 10% of the public float. Full Article
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was C$3.23 per share
* Estimated net asset value at september 30, 2017 was cad$389.9 million or cad$3.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: