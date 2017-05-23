United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
837.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs836.10
Open
Rs841.00
Day's High
Rs855.00
Day's Low
Rs832.55
Volume
277,892
Avg. Vol
228,112
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
United Bbreweries says co not aware of ED taking possession of Mallya's stake in co
May 23 (Reuters) - United Breweries Ltd
BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year