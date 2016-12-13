UBM PLC (UBM.L)
691.00GBp
4:12pm IST
1.00 (+0.14%)
690.00
692.00
692.50
690.00
66,322
1,131,207
777.50
639.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UBM buys Asian exhibitions business Allworld Exhibitions
UBM
UBM H1 adj oper profit up 24.5 pct
UBM Plc
UK's CMA accepts undertakings for GTCR's deal to buy PR Newswire
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): Has today accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by GTCR .GTCR and PR Newswire merger will therefore not be referred to phase 2; undertakings which have been signed by GTCR will come into effect from this date. Full Article
UK's CMA says GTCR undertakings might be accepted
UK's CMA:UK's CMA considered GTCR Undertakings offered; considers undertaking offered might be accepted to remedy substantial decrease of competition for GTCR/PR Newswire deal. Full Article
UK's CMA says to investigate GTCR deal to buy PR Newswire unless undertakings offered
Competition and Markets Authority : To refer acquisition by GTCR Canyon Holdings of PR Newswire for phase 2 investigation unless parties offer acceptable undertakings Link to source: (http://bit.ly/28ITo7z) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
UBM says US DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire
UBM Plc
UBM says divests electronics media portfolio
UBM Plc
UBM buys Content Marketing Institute for $17.6 mln
UBM Plc
UBM says on track to achieve full-year outlook
Ubm Plc
UBM says Innodata-Cision deal hinges on PR Newswire sale completion
UBM Plc
BRIEF-UBM says h1 adjusted operating profit up 19.6 percent
* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 111.7 MILLION STG