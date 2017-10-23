Edition:
India

Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)

UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

457.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.80 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs469.95
Open
Rs471.00
Day's High
Rs474.80
Day's Low
Rs455.55
Volume
157,210
Avg. Vol
251,843
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uflex Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Uflex June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 930.5 million rupees versus profit of 861.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

