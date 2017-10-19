Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW-Unilever CFO looking forward to spreads unit bids

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :Interview-Unilever cfo says q3 sales shortfall due to europe, north america, while emerging markets were strong.Interview-Unilever cfo says saw double-digit volume declines in european ice cream in q3.Interview-Unilever cfo says issued info memorandum on spreads business 3 weeks ago.Interview-Unilever cfo says has 3 or 4 large consortia of private equity bidders for spreads business.Interview-Unilever cfo says interested to see what bids come in from strategics and around emerging market business.

Unilever CFO says confident Tesco dispute to end soon

Unilever Plc CFO on an analyst conference call: Unilever CFO says overall prices in the UK should start to increase to offset weak sterling . Unilever CFO says price growth in Latin America to moderate and volume to turn positive next year . Unilever CFO says if foreign exchange rates for year stay as they are now, company would see 5 percent hit on topline, 3-4 percent hit on bottom line . Unilever CFO says not expecting market improvement in fourth quarter . Unilever CFO repeats savings goals . Unilever CFO says decline of spreads business in North America has slowed due to improved execution . Says there are "many options" about the future of spreads business but won't speculate on them . Says confident disagreement w/ Tesco will end quickly . Says price increases in UK have landed with other retailers .Says UK price increases are substantially less than company would need to fully recoup impact of higher costs.

Unilever to acquire Blueair

Unilever NV : To acquire Blueair . Blueair had a turnover of US$106 million in 2015 .Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Unilever prices $1.25 bln bond on U.S. market

Unilever Plc : Prices $1.25bn bond on u.s. Market .Priced a dual-tranche $1.25 billion bond on u.s. market. $550 million 1.375 per cent fixed rate notes are due 28 july 2021, with a further $700 million 2.0 per cent fixed rate notes due 28 july 2026..

Interview-Unilever CFO stands by full-year forecast after Q2 beat

Interview : Unilever CFO says weak sterling increases costs of imported goods on uk business, but also reduces domestic hq costs . Unilever CFO says keeping full-year sales growth target of 3-5 percent .Unilever cfo says still sees full year margin improvement in historical range of 30-40 bps.

Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club

Unilever Plc : Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club . Says Michael Dubin will continue to serve as CEO of dsc . Says DSC is on track to exceed $200 million in turnover in 2016. . Terms of transaction were not disclosed. .Transaction is expected to close during Q3.