Umicore sells large area coatings activity to Vital

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA ::UMICORE SELLS LARGE AREA COATINGS ACTIVITY TO VITAL.SOLD ITS INDIUM TIN OXIDE (ITO) SPUTTERING TARGET ACTIVITY FOR LARGE AREA COATINGS TO ITS JV PARTNER FIRST RARE MATERIALS‍​.COSTS RELATED TO THE TRANSACTION AND CLOSURE OF PROVIDENCE SITE ARE ANTICIPATED TO AMOUNT TO € 14 MILLION‍​.

Umicore in exclusive negotiations with Fedrus International for sale building products activities

May 23 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA :REG-UMICORE ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH FEDRUS INTERNATIONAL FOR THE SALE OF ITS BUILDING PRODUCTS ACTIVITIES.RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM FEDRUS INTERNATIONAL.UMICORE HAS DECIDED TO PURSUE EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH FEDRUS INTERNATIONAL.PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO AN INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES.

Umicore FY recurring EBITDA up at 527 million euros

Umicore SA : FY revenue 2.7 billion euros ($2.88 billion) versus 2.72 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY recurring EBITDA 527 million euros versus 517 million euros in Reuters poll . Fy recurring EBIT 351 million euros versus 357 million euros in Reuters poll . FY net profit group share 130.7 million euros versus 169.2 million euros year ago . Umicore FY Reuters poll: revenue 2.72 billion euros, recurring EBIT 357 million euros, recurring net profit 246 million euros . Proposes FY dividend of 1.30 euros per share . Umicore is well on track to reach its Horizon 2020 objectives . Strong demand for Umicore's cathode materials for automotive applications should drive volumes in 2017 .Umicore - volume growth expected to be more pronounced in second half of year when new capacity will gradually come on stream.

Umicore announces reorganization plans in Germany, expansion in Poland

Umicore NV : Announces plans to consolidate automotive catalyst production in Germany and expand activities in Poland .The intention is to transfer the production at the Rheinfelden plant to Bad Säckingen over a period of three years.

Umicore H1 revenues of 1.4 billion euros, up 1 pct

Umicore NV : H1 recurring EBIT of 176 million euros ($194.99 million) (+3 pct) . H1 recurring net profit (group share) of 111 million euros (-15 pct) . Umicore has reached an agreement to sell its Zinc Chemicals business unit to OpenGate Capital . Expects full year recurring EBIT to be in range of 345 million euros - 365 million euros assuming current metal prices continue to prevail . Interim dividend of 0.60 euros per share will be paid out in August . H1 revenues of 1.4 billion euros (+1 pct) . H1 recurring EBITDA of 259 million euros (stable versus first half of 2015) .H1 net debt at 298 million euros corresponding to a gearing ratio of 14.3 pct.

Umicore to sell zinc chemicals activities to Opengate Capital

Umicore Nv : Umicore to sell zinc chemicals activities to Opengate Capital .Transaction places an enterprise value of 142.4 million euro ($159.0 million) on business and is expected to be closed during second half of 2016.

Ruling regarding Umicore's alleged infringement of patents to be reviewed

Umicore NV :Says the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has decided to review elements of the preliminary ruling made by an administrative law judge on Feb. 29, regarding Umicore's alleged infringement of patents licensed by the German chemical company BASF.

Umicore gives FY 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates

Umicore SA:Expects full year recurring EBIT to be in range of 335-360 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT: 333.2 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Umicore announces US ITC judge's initial determination in patent case

Umicore SA:Said that in a mixed initial determination by an administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), it was confirmed that Umicore did not directly infringe or induce infringement of patents asserted against it by BASF.The initial determination did, however, find that Umicore contributed to the infringement of these patents with respect to certain activities, including testing and evaluation, solely in the United States.As a next step, the case will be subject to review by the full Commission, which is expected to issue a final determination in June of this year.

Umicore will propose a gross annual dividend of 1.20 euros per share

Umicore SA:Will propose a gross annual dividend of 1.20 euros per share.