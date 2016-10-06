Uniper SE (UN01.DE)
UN01.DE on Xetra
24.00EUR
5:55pm IST
24.00EUR
5:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-0.29%)
€-0.07 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€24.07
€24.07
Open
€24.00
€24.00
Day's High
€24.15
€24.15
Day's Low
€23.90
€23.90
Volume
358,503
358,503
Avg. Vol
936,800
936,800
52-wk High
€24.35
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04
€11.04
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Uniper and BP sign a cooperation agreement
Uniper SE
RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source
DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.