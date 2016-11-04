Edition:
India

Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs125.85
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs127.30
Day's Low
Rs125.55
Volume
1,612,791
Avg. Vol
3,145,546
52-wk High
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Union Bank of India approves capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Union Bank of India Ltd : Approved raising capital via public issue and/or rights issue and/or pvt placement, including QIP, allotment to India government, institutions . To meet any shortfall in equity capital raising via AT1 and Tier 2 capital within the capital requirement of 35 billion rupees . Exec says board approved capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees . Stressed assets ratio 12.75 pct as of end-Sept vs 12.86 pct as at June - statement . Q2 domestic NIM 2.43 pct . Exec says have SMA2 loans of 187.81 bln rupees . Exec says co sees 9-10 pct loan growth this FY Further company coverage: [UNBK.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Moody's: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Moody's: Moody's: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits . India's banking system has witnessed an increase in stressed assets since 2012 . No Indian PSB currently has the financial strength to assume consolidator role without risking its own credit standing post-merger .Indian government's proposal to consolidate country's public sector banks creates risks that could offset the potential long-term benefits..  Full Article

Union Bank Of India to consider raising capital of up to 32 bln rupees
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Union Bank of India Ltd : To consider raising capital through FPO/rights/QIP of up to 32 billion rupees .  Full Article

Union Bank of India March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Union Bank of India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 961.2 million rupees; interest earned 78.88 billion rupees . March-quarter provisions 15.65 billion rupees; gross NPA 8.70 percent versus 7.05 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

