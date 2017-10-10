Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unibail-Rodamco extends share repurchase program until Dec. 29

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO ::EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 29, 2017, UNIBAIL-RODAMCO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 14, 2017‍​.

Unibail-Rodamco announces share buy-back of up to 750 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco ::* Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2017, has decided to implement a programme to repurchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE for an aggregate amount of up to 750 million euros (excluding costs and fees)..* Unibail says share buyback programme does not affect the company's level of comfort for its loan-to-value ratio of around 40%.

Unibail-Rodamco places 600 million euros bond

Unibail-Rodamco : Announces the successful placement of a 600 million euros ($635.22 million) bond . This bond was priced at a spread of 65 bps over mid-swap rates, corresponding to a coupon of 1.50 pct .Issue was almost 2 times oversubscribed.

Unibail-Rodamco Q3 gross rental income up at 1.32 billion euros

Unibail-Rodamco : Q3 gross rental income 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion) versus 1.24 billion euros year ago . Consolidated turnover of Unibail-Rodamco for first 9 months of 2016 amounted to 1,501.4 million euros .Reiterates its forecast of recurring earnings per share around 11.20 euro for 2016.

Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros

Unibail-rodamco : H1 recurring net result of 575 million euros versus 528 million euros ($580.9 million) a year ago . H1 net rental income of 781 million euros versus 725 million euros a year ago . H1 EPRA triple net asset value per share of 174.4 euros versus 169.9 euros a year ago .Expects to generate recurring EPS for 2016 of around 11.20 euros, the top end of range of 11.00-11.20 euros for the FY provided in February 2016.

Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Reported on that it has successfully placed two bonds.Places one 500 million euros bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon.Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct.These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours.Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds.Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016.

Unibail-Rodamco successfully places 500 million euro bond

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces the successful placement of a 500 million euro bond.10-yr bond will mature in March 2026.Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 1.375 pct.Offer was more than 6 times oversubscribed, the order book reaching over 3 billion euros in less than 2 hours.Net proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes.

Unibail-Rodamco signs agreement to dispose of So Ouest office building​

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Entered into an agreement to sell So Ouest office building (Levallois-Perret, Paris region) for a net disposal price over 330 million euro.‍Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close early in Q3 2016.

Unibail-Rodamco announces long-term lease with Deloitte

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces conclusion of a long-term lease with Deloitte France for the top 19 floors of the Majunga tower.Majunga tower is now fully let.

Unibail-Rodamco gives 2016 outlook

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Anticipates its underlying rate of growth for 2016 to be in line with the +6 pct to +8 pct announced last year‍​.Successful restructuring of its hedging portfolio will provide an additional benefit in 2016, bringing the growth to between +8 pct and +10 pct‍​.Expects recurring earnings per share in 2016 of between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros per share‍​.For the 2015 fiscal year, the group will propose a cash dividend of 9.70 euros per share‍​.For 2016 and thereafter, the group intends to increase its annual cash distribution in line with its recurring EPS growth.