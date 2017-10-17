Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UnitedHealth reports Q3 adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : :UnitedHealth Group Inc - Third quarter revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $50.3 billion‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Qtrly net earnings of $2.51 per share grew 24% year-over-year‍​ ‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share.Q3 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $50.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Now expects 2017 GAAP net earnings to approach $9.45 per share, 2017 adjusted net earnings to approach $10.00 per share‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Third quarter 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 81.4 percent increased 110 basis points year-over-year‍​.FY2017 earnings per share view $9.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates

Unitedhealth Group Inc : Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc. .Unitedhealth group inc - exchange offer, which was scheduled to expire on march 21, been extended until 12:01 a.m., on friday, march 24, 2017.

UnitedHealth spokesman confirms plan to cover Sarepta's Exondys 51

UnitedHealth Group Inc : UnitedHealth spokesman confirms plans to cover Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's muscular dystrophy drug Exondys 51. (Reporting by Caroline Humer) ((caroline.humer@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Fitch affirms UnitedHealth Group outlook remains negative

UnitedHealth Group Inc :Fitch affirms UnitedHealth Group; outlook remains negative.

UnitedHealth expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans

UnitedHealth Group Inc : UnitedHealth says expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans by year end . UnitedHealth says exchange costs were higher than expected because of increased severity of customer chronic conditions like diabetes versus year ago . UnitedHealth says exchange attrition has been lower than expected . Makes comments during financial results conference call Further company coverage: [UNH.N] (Reporting By Caroline Humer) ((caroline.humer@thomsonreuters.com;)).

UnitedHealth Group reports Q2 adj EPS $1.96

UnitedHealth Group Inc : Unitedhealth Group reports second quarter results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.96 . Q2 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $7.25 to $7.40 . Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.81 . Narrowed outlook for 2016 GAAP net earnings to a range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share . Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points to 82.0 percent in q2 . Says company's debt to total capital ratio was 47.8 percent at June 30, 2016, down from 48.7 percent at year end 2015 . Q2 operating margin decreased 90 basis points, primarily due to $200 million in aca-compliant individual product losses beyond projections . FY2016 earnings per share view $7.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 2016 revenues grew 28 percent or $10.2 billion year-over-year to $46.5 billion . Says consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points to 82.0 percent in Q2 . Narrowed outlook for 2016 adjusted net earnings to a range of $7.80 to $7.95 per share . Unitedhealthcare's stand-alone medicare part d program served 4.9 million people at June 30, 2016, a decrease of 135,000 people year-over-year .Q2 revenue view $45.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Renal Associates receives complaint by UnitedHealth affiliates

American Renal Associates: Says on July 1, 2016, received a complaint filed by three affiliates of UnitedHealth Group Inc in Florida - SEC filing . Complaint identifies about $1.9 million of payments made to 12 of co's facilities that united claims were "improper" . Says complaint seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief .Complaint relates to 27 patients who have received dialysis at 12 ARA facilities in Florida and Ohio.

Unitedhealth Group says John Rex will receive a base salary of $800,000

Unitedhealth Group Inc :John Rex will receive a base salary of $800,000.

Unitedhealth Group appoints John Rex as chief financial officer

Unitedhealth Group Inc : John Rex, formerly executive vice president, CFO, Optum, has been appointed chief financial officer of unitedhealth group . John Rex, succeeds David S. Wichmann who will now devote his full energy and attention to his duties as president of company . Rex has also been named a member of office of chief executive. .Tami reller, currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer of optum, has been named cfo, optum.

Unitedhealth Group increases qtrly dividend by 25 pct

Unitedhealth Group Inc : Increases quarterly dividend by 25 percent . Board of directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $0.625 per share .Unitedhealth group board increases shareholder dividend 25%.