Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unipar updates on acquisition of stake in Solvay Indupa

Unipar Carbocloro SA : Said on Friday that pursuant the agreement to acquire 70.59 percent stake of Solvay Argentina SA in Solvay Indupa SAIC, the company published in Argentinian media a statement on the takeover bid for the rest of the shares of Solvay Indupa . Says takeover bid is subject to usual conditions, including completion of the acquisition and approval of the takeover bid by the National Securities and Exchange Commission .Says offered price per share is 2.42 Argentine pesos ($0.17).

Unipar Carbocloro to buy Solvays's stake in Solvay Indupa

Solvay SA:To sell its 70.59 pct stake in Solvay Indupa to Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro.Transaction is based on a total enterprise value of $202.2 million.

Unipar Carbocloro SA announces FY 2015 dividend payment

Unipar Carbocloro SA:Says it proposes dividend payment for FY 2015 totaling 25.2 million Brazilian reais, of which 8.0 million reais for ordinary shares, 1.2 million reais for preferred A class shares and 16.0 million reais for preferred B class shares.This corresponds to 0.2885 real per ordinary share, 0.46 real per preferred A class share and 0.3173 real per preferred B class share.

Vila Velha SA raises offer price for Unipar Carbocloro SA's shares

Unipar Carbocloro SA:Says that controlling shareholder Vila Velha SA Administracao e Participacoes (Vila Velha SA) has informed about its intention to proceed with public offer for acquisition of the company's issued shares in order to cancel the company's listing.Says Vila Velha SA has decided to raise offer price to 7.50 reais, including a premium of 2.50 reais above the lower limit of the price range.Says new price will be offered, without distinction, for common shares and preferred shares of A and B classes.Says 5.00 reais per share will be paid on liquidation date of the public offer, and 2.50 reais per share will be paid within five years in five annual installments of 0.50 real per share.