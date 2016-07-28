Edition:
Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

Uni-Select Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.40
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Uni Select Inc : Qtrly sales $323.8 million , up 14.6% in total .Qtrly earnings per share $0.40.  Full Article

Uni-Select enters into agreement to acquire Refinish Solutions
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

Uni-Select Inc:Announced that FinishMaster, Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Aquia Auto Parts, Inc.  Full Article

Uni-Select Inc announces completion of acquisition of T.N. Discovery Auto Collision Ltd
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

Uni-Select Inc:Completes acquisition, through one of its Canadian subsidiaries, of the assets of T.N. Discovery Auto Collision Ltd.  Full Article

Uni Select Inc News

BRIEF-Mach7 signs agreement with Uni. Of Vermont Medical Centre

* Agreement makes available entire suite of Mach7 enterprise imaging solutions to 144 sites across Vermont & Northern New York

