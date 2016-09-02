United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)
2,501.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs32.40 (+1.31%)
Rs2,469.10
Rs2,456.00
Rs2,514.10
Rs2,456.00
257,241
387,005
Rs2,774.00
Rs1,773.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pioneer Distilleries seeks members' nod for approval of deal between co and United Spirits
Pioneer Distilleries Ltd
United Spirits June-qtr profit after tax rises almost fourfold
United Spirits Ltd
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17
Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems P