Edition:
India

United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,501.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.40 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs2,469.10
Open
Rs2,456.00
Day's High
Rs2,514.10
Day's Low
Rs2,456.00
Volume
257,241
Avg. Vol
387,005
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pioneer Distilleries seeks members' nod for approval of deal between co and United Spirits
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd : Seeks members' nod for approval of manufacture, licensing deal to be entered between co and United Spirits . Seeks members' nod for approval of arrangements for sale of extra neutral alcohol to United Spirits in yrs ending March 31, 2017, 2018, 2019 . Seeks members' nod for approval of arrangements for sale of malt spirit by co to United Spirits .  Full Article

United Spirits June-qtr profit after tax rises almost fourfold
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

United Spirits Ltd : June-quarter PAT 438 million rupees - tv . June-quarter net sales 20.27 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 116.1 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 18.49 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

United Spirits Ltd News

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems P

» More UNSP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials