Edition:
India

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.BO)

UNTE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

6.38INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+4.93%)
Prev Close
Rs6.08
Open
Rs6.10
Day's High
Rs6.67
Day's Low
Rs6.03
Volume
6,074,967
Avg. Vol
7,962,682
52-wk High
Rs9.87
52-wk Low
Rs3.89

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unitech says growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer in some projects
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Unitech Ltd : Growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer by customers in some projects where prices have not been appreciated .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Unitech Ltd News

BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case

* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case" ‍​

» More UNTE.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials