Orix Corp will take an over 10 pct joint stake in Bitexco Power - Nikkei

Nikkei : Orix Corp plans to send directors to Bitexco Power, and will offer advice on business operations as well - Nikkei . Orix Corp will invest in Vietnam's Bitexco Power in September - Nikkei .Orix Corp will take an over 10% joint stake in Bitexco With Singapore's United Overseas Bank in Mid-September - Nikkei.

Mencast Holdings announces banking facilities with United Overseas Bank Ltd

Mencast Holdings Ltd : Banking facilities with United Overseas Bank Limited . The group has on 19 August 2016 entered into banking facility agreements with United Overseas Bank Limited . Group secured loan facility of up to S$50.0 million with United Overseas Bank; also secured facilities of up to S$24.9 million, comprising term loan facility . Says funds from the banking facilities will be used for the redemption of the outstanding bonds of S$50 million .

United Overseas Bank updates on outlook

United Overseas Bank Ltd :"Looking ahead uncertain outlook; low interest rates globally even as pick-up in credit costs expected" .

United Overseas Bank posts qtrly net profit of S$801 mln

United Overseas Bank Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Qtrly net profit s$801 million versus s$762 million a year ago . Qtrly net interest margin 1.68 percent versus 1.77 percent . Qtrly net interest income s$1.21 billion versus s$1.21 billion . Asset quality remained stable with npl ratio at 1.4% for quarter end .An interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share has been declared in respect of FY ending 31 December 2016.

United Overseas Bank says UOB Asset Management amalgamated 2 units in Taiwan

United Overseas Bank Ltd : Says amalgamation involved a share swap of one Uobia share for 0.03278566 Uobam Taiwan share . Amalgamation is not expected to have any material impact on EPS or net tangible assets per share for year ending 31 December 2016 . Says Uob Asset Management Ltd. amalgamated Uob Investment Advisor (Taiwan) Ltd. and Uob Asset Management (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. . 7.5 mln shares in the capital of Uobam Taiwan, each with a par value of NTD10, have been issued to Uobams .

Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative

Moody's: Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative . Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability . Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia .Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks.

United Overseas Bank Ltd says intends to issue covered bonds due 2021

United Overseas Bank Ltd:Says intends to issue EUR500 million 0.25% covered bonds due 2021.Covered bonds will be issued as the first series under the US$8 billion global covered bond programme.Says there is no guarantee that an application to the sgx-st will be approved.Says it is intended that the covered bonds will mature on 9 March 202.