United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)
24.38SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.09 (+0.37%)
$24.29
$24.29
$24.38
$24.25
1,006,600
1,863,708
$24.60
$17.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orix Corp will take an over 10 pct joint stake in Bitexco Power - Nikkei
Nikkei : Orix Corp plans to send directors to Bitexco Power, and will offer advice on business operations as well - Nikkei . Orix Corp will invest in Vietnam's Bitexco Power in September - Nikkei .Orix Corp will take an over 10% joint stake in Bitexco With Singapore's United Overseas Bank in Mid-September - Nikkei. Full Article
Mencast Holdings announces banking facilities with United Overseas Bank Ltd
Mencast Holdings Ltd
United Overseas Bank updates on outlook
United Overseas Bank Ltd
United Overseas Bank posts qtrly net profit of S$801 mln
United Overseas Bank Ltd
United Overseas Bank says UOB Asset Management amalgamated 2 units in Taiwan
United Overseas Bank Ltd
Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative
Moody's: Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative . Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability . Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia .Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks. Full Article
United Overseas Bank Ltd says intends to issue covered bonds due 2021
United Overseas Bank Ltd:Says intends to issue EUR500 million 0.25% covered bonds due 2021.Covered bonds will be issued as the first series under the US$8 billion global covered bond programme.Says there is no guarantee that an application to the sgx-st will be approved.Says it is intended that the covered bonds will mature on 9 March 202. Full Article
Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Final 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB, AA-/Stable) USD650 million 3.875% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BBB'. This follows the completion of the securities issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 10 October 20