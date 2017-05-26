Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Internet offer for Drillisch to run through June 23

May 26 (Reuters) - United Internet :Says takeover offer for Drillisch << >> to run through june 23.Says Drillisch deal expected to be completed by year-end.

Drillisch says is integrating 1&1 Telecommunication into itself under United Internet's umbrella

May 11 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag :Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement.Drillisch AG - Drillisch and united internet ag have entered into agreement governing step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication.Drillisch AG - Transaction will be accompanied by voluntary ublic tender offer submitted by united internet for all outstanding shares of Drillisch.Agreement to acquire 1&1 Telecommunication se by Drillisch under umbrella of united internet.Jointly-Identified synergies from integration expected to arise at level of their combined business starting in 2018.Agreement has approval of both companies' supervisory boards and specifies key details of this acquisition.Jointly-Identified synergies include expected annual volume of EUR150 million by as early as 2020, rising to eur250 million annually by 2025.To achieve these synergies, companies expect one-off implementation costs of around EUR 50 million at combined business level.Acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication by Drillisch is to be implemented in two steps.Drillisch -on implementation of both capital increases, united will be Drillisch's new majority shareholder about 72.7%, plus shares tendered into tender offer.

United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG

May 11 (Reuters) - :United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares .United Internet - deal for cash consideration of 50 euros per Drillisch share.

United Internet raises 2016 contract guidance

United Internet Ag : H1 ebit rose 28.2 percent to 303.4 million eur . H1 ebitda rose 15.8 percent to 400.3 million eur . H1 sales rose 7 percent to 1.951 billion eur . Raising our contract guidance by 100,000 new contracts to approx. 900,000 .Sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2016 confirmed, contract guidance raised.

United Internet says decided to buy back treasury shares again

United Internet Ag : Says decides to buy back treasury shares again .Says up to 5,000,000 company shares (corresponding to approx. 2.44% of capital stock) are to be bought back.

United Internet said to weigh Host Europe bid to add web tools- Bloomberg

United Internet Q1 EBITDA up 16.8 pct at 202.7 mln eur

United Internet : Says q1 sales up 7.0% to eur 968.6 million . Says ebitda grows 16.8% to eur 202.7 million and ebit by 29.3% to eur 154.0 million . Says non-cash effective writedown on rocket internet shares of eur 156.7 million completed as announced . Says eps of eur -0.27, without rocket impairment eur 0.50 (up 28.2% on prior-year figure of eur 0.39) . Says guidance confirmed for full-year 2016 . Quarterly ebit rose 29.3 percent to 154 million eur .Reuters poll avg for q1 ebitda was 201 mln euros, revenue was 975 mln.

United Internet gives FY 2016 guidance below analysts' estimates, proposes dividend

United Internet AG:Dividend increased to 0.70 euros per share.Guidance 2016: sales growth to approx. 4 billion euros, EBITDA growth to approx. 850 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 4.034 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 877.61 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

United Internet to buy 15.31 pct stake in Tele Columbus

United Internet AG:Via its subsidiary United Internet Ventures, United Internet secured acquisition of a share package amounting to approx. 15.31 pct of shares in Tele Columbus AG.

United Internet comments on FY 2015 outlook

United Internet AG:Well on track to meet targets once again in FY 2015.