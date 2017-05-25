Edition:
India

Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

705.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
710.00
Open
708.00
Day's High
710.00
Day's Low
699.50
Volume
114,097
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unite Group acquires two properties under development
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc ::Acquisitions and disposal.Announces acquisition of two properties under development and disposal of a studio scheme.Combined cost of developments is £56 million, unite share £12.9 million.Acquisitions are expected to generate a yield on cost of 6.3% in their first full year of operation.  Full Article

Unite Group posts FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 mln
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 

Unite Group PLC : FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 million or 27.7p (2015: £49.5 million, 23.1p) . FY profit before tax £201.4 million (2015: £388.4 million) . FY final dividend declared up 26% to 12.0p (2015: 9.5p). . Full year dividend of 18.0p (2015: 15.0p) . Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8% for full year (2015: 3.8%) . Reservations for 17/18 academic year at 75%, a record level for this time of year (2015: 67%) .Brexit not expected to significantly impact student numbers and supports strategy to focus on relationships with high to mid- ranked universities.  Full Article

Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Unite Group Plc : Disposal of two assets to usaf . Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million . Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year . Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis . Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf . Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3% .Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo.  Full Article

Unite Group say Richard Smith to commence his role as CEO from June 1
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Unite Group Plc :Due to handover period progressing ahead of schedule, Richard Smith will commence his role as chief executive officer from 1 June 2016..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Unite Group PLC News

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

» More UTG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials