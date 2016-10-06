Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UOL Group accepts tender for property

Uol Group Ltd - : Acceptance of Enbloc tender for Raintree Gardens located at 110-112 Potong Pasir Avenue 1, Singapore . Total purchase consideration for property is S$334.2 million was agreed upon on a willing buyer and willing-seller basis . Acquisition will not have any material effect on net tangible assets per share or eps of company for FY ending 31 Dec 2016. .Tender price shall be financed principally from bank borrowings and internal resources.

UOL Group's unit issues notes for S$240 mln , gets in-principle approval for SGX-ST listing

UOL Group Ltd : Unit issued s$240mln in aggregate principal amount of 2.50 per cent. Notes due 2020 comprised in series 002 . Approval in-principle has been received from singapore exchange securities trading for listing and quotation of notes on sgx-st .Notes are expected to be listed on sgx-st on 30 september 2016..

UOL Group increases interest in associated company United Industrial Corporation

UOL Group Ltd : (Acquisition of shares in associated company United Industrial Corporation Limited) . Interest in associated company, United Industrial Corporation, increased to 44.346% of uic's issued capital .

UOL Group says Q2 net profit S$68.8 mln

UOL Group Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$68.8 million versus S$152.5 million last year . Says Q2 revenue S$363.6 million versus S$342.2 million last year . "In Singapore, demand for private residential properties remains lacklustre and will continue to be affected by the various cooling measures" . Says hotel market in Asia pacific is expected to remain competitive given the uncertain macro-economic conditions . "Office rentals are under pressure given the looming supply coming on stream" . Says weak retail sales and competition from e-Commerce will continue to impact retail rents . Says no dividend has been declared or recommended for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016 .

UOL Group says unit enters sale and purchase agreement with Clova No.1 Ltd and Clova No.2 Ltd

UOL Group Ltd : Acquisition of 110 high Holborn London) . Deal for consideration of £98.75 million . Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Clova No.1 Limited and Clova No.2 Limited . Says acquisition would be financed by internal resources .

UOL Group posts Qtrly net attributable profit S$77.1 million

UOL Group Ltd : First quarter results) . Qtrly net profit attributable to equity holders s$77.1 million versus s$74.2 million a year ago . Qtrly revenue s$330.1 million versus s$238.3 million . Operating environment for hotels in the Asia pacific is expected to remain competitive given the weak global economic outlook . Says demand for new homes is expected to remain sluggish with the continuing effects of the cooling measures .