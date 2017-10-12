Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pratt & Whitney Canada says selected by Republic Airline to perform certain maintenance services ​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney Canada::Pratt & Whitney Canada says has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet​.

United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors.Meghan O'Sullivan was elected to United Technologies board, effective Nov. 1 ​.

United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.

Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says signs agreement to sell its 49 percent stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney.Says transaction would be EPS neutral.

United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $30 bln

Sept 4 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp -:United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $30 billion.United Technologies will acquire Rockwell Collins for $140.00 per share, in cash and utc stock.United Technologies says under terms of agreement, each Rockwell Collins shareowner will receive $93.33 per share in cash and $46.67 in shares of utc common stock.Deal expected to generate cost synergies in excess of $500 million.Anticipate acquisition to be accretive to utc adjusted earnings per share after first full year following closing.United Technologies says expects to fund cash portion of transaction consideration through debt issuances and cash on hand.Purchase price implies total equity value of $23 billion and total transaction value of $30 billion, including Rockwell Collins' net debt.United Technologies says reaffirmed its expectations for 2017 sales of approximately $58.5 to $59.5 billion and adjusted earnings in range of $6.45 to $6.60 per share.United Technologies says morgan stanley & co. Llc is acting as financial advisor toUnited Technologies.Upon deal completion , Rockwell Collins and utc aerospace will be integrated to create new business unit named collins aerospace systems.United Technologies says expects deal to generate an estimated $500 plus million of run-rate pre-tax cost synergies by year four.Kelly Ortberg will assume role of chief executive officer with Dave Gitlin serving as president and Chief Operating Officer.

MB Aerospace says signed 10-year contract with United Technologies

June 18 (Reuters) - :MB Aerospace Group says signed 10-year contract with United Technologies Corp with potential value of up to $1 billion over life of contract.

United Tech says don't see value in splitting up co's businesses - EPG 2017 Conf

May 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp :Says reaffirms 2017 organic sales growth forecast of 2-4 percent, led by Pratt & Whitney.Says going to do M&A in 2017, but there is "nothing huge" in the pipeline.United Tech CEO Greg Hayes says don't think we create any value by splitting up UTC businesses as of today .

UTC sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60

United Technologies Corp : Utc reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76 . Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.74 . Q3 sales $14.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.27 billion . Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60 . United technologies corp - increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook. . Increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook . Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at pratt & whitney, and up 2 percent at utc aerospace systems . United technologies corp - there is no change in company's previously provided 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases . United technologies corp - on track to return $22 billion in cash to shareholders from 2015 through 2017 . United technologies - otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 2 percent over prior year at constant currency and grew 8 percent excluding china . United technologies-sees 2016 total sales unchanged($57 to $58 billion, y-o-y growth of 2 to 3 percent) including organic sales growth of 2 to 3 percent . United technologies corp - qtrly equipment orders at utc climate, controls & security were flat on an organic basis .Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.