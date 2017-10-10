United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
842.00
--
--
--
--
2,286,014
1,078.00
827.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
United Utilities pays 20 mln stg as compensation for cryptosporidium incident
Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc
United Utilities says total dividend up 1.1 pct
May 25 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc
United Utilities sees H1 underlying oper profit marginally higher
United Utilities Group Plc
United Utilities says final dividend 25.64 pence per share
United Utilities Group Plc
United Utilities Group PLC declares interim dividend
United Utilities Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 12.81 pence per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015.Says interim dividend is expected to be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Dec. 18, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 17, 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue
Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.