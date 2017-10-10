Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Utilities pays 20 mln stg as compensation for cryptosporidium incident

Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc ::CONCLUSION OF COURT HEARING FOLLOWING 2015 CRYPTOSPORIDIUM INCIDENT‍​.UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC - ‍ROOT CAUSE IDENTIFIED AS RUN-OFF WATER FROM AGRICULTURAL LAND FOLLOWING SEVERE RAINFALL​.UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC - ‍C£20 MILLION COMPENSATION PAID TO CUSTOMERS WHO WERE ADVISED TO BOIL THEIR WATER AS A PRECAUTION​.

United Utilities says total dividend up 1.1 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc ::Final dividend 25.92 pence per share.Total dividend up 1.1 percent to 38.87 pence per share.FY revenue of 1.704.0 million pounds versus. 1.730 million pounds last year.FY underlying operating profit of 622.9 million pounds versus. 604.1 million pounds last year.In 2016/17, achieved another net reward of 6.7 million pounds .Remain on track to meet five-year target.

United Utilities sees H1 underlying oper profit marginally higher

United Utilities Group Plc : Current trading is in line with group's expectations for six months ending Sept. 30 2016. . Sees total regulatory capital investment for 2016/17, including infrastructure renewals, around 800 mln stg, similar to last year . Group revenue is expected to be slightly lower than first half of last year . Group net debt at Sept. 30 2016 is expected to be slightly higher than position at March 31 2016 . Pleased to deliver a small net reward for 2015/16 on our outcome delivery incentives .Underlying operating profit for first half of 2016/17 is expected to be marginally higher than first half of 2015/16.

United Utilities says final dividend 25.64 pence per share

United Utilities Group Plc : Fy underlying operating profit down 9% at £604m, as expected . Robust capital structure with rcv gearing at 61%, comfortably within our target range of 55% to 65% . Plan to invest over £100 million across 2015-20 period in renewable energy projects . Our progress over this first year of new regulatory period shows we are well placed to deliver further value .Final dividend 25.64 penceper share.

United Utilities Group PLC declares interim dividend

United Utilities Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 12.81 pence per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015.Says interim dividend is expected to be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Dec. 18, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 17, 2015.