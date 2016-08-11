Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vakrangee unit ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Delhivery to offer delivery and pick-up services

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India Pvt Ltd

Vakrangee March-quarter profit rises

Vakrangee Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 8.73 billion rupees versus 6.96 billion rupees last year .

Vakrangee Ltd recommends final dividend of 1.25 rupees per share

