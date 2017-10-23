Edition:
Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

494.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs494.10
Open
Rs499.00
Day's High
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs492.80
Volume
11,451
Avg. Vol
88,240
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

