Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.BO)
598.45INR
3:46pm IST
Rs-0.30 (-0.05%)
Rs598.75
Rs593.00
Rs600.00
Rs587.00
8,099
23,163
Rs749.00
Rs449.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Va Tech Wabag says NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd
VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company
Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company. Full Article
