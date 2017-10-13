Edition:
India

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)

VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

599.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs596.80
Open
Rs598.80
Day's High
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs586.60
Volume
63,493
Avg. Vol
152,317
52-wk High
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Va Tech Wabag says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd :Says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating corporate insolvency resolution process against co with immediate effect​.Recall after deal between co and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, petition filed by CCCL dismissed as withdrawn​.Says ‍powers and management of co restored to board of directors with immediate effect​.  Full Article

VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Va Tech Wabag Ltd : Liquidation of VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong - step down subsidiary of the company . Says VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company .  Full Article

Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.  Full Article

