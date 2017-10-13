Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Va Tech Wabag says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd :Says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating corporate insolvency resolution process against co with immediate effect​.Recall after deal between co and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, petition filed by CCCL dismissed as withdrawn​.Says ‍powers and management of co restored to board of directors with immediate effect​.

VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated

Va Tech Wabag Ltd : Liquidation of VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong - step down subsidiary of the company . Says VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company .

Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company

Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.