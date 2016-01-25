Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)
7.55EUR
€-0.25 (-3.21%)
€7.80
€7.80
€7.85
€7.52
103,609
174,516
€13.92
€5.64
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie raises FY 2015/2016 earnings forecast
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG:Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2015/2016.Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approx. 70 million euros in the financial year 2015/2016 and to increase net cash by the end of the financial year to approx. 58 million euros.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 60.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article