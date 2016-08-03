Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)
VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€64.70
€64.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
30,440
30,440
52-wk High
€67.43
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00
€53.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vicat H1 EBITDA up 7.7 pct at 208 mln euros
Vicat SA
Vicat SA comments on 2015 guidance
Vicat SA:In France, group expects macro-economic environment to remain unfavourable to construction sector. Full Article