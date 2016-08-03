Edition:
India

Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€64.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
30,440
52-wk High
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vicat H1 EBITDA up 7.7 pct at 208 mln euros
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Vicat SA : Reports H1 EBITDA of 208 million euros ($232.3 million) (+7.7 pct at constant scope and exchange rates) . H1 growth of 4.3 pct in sales at constant scope and exchange rates to 1.24 billion euros .H1 net income, group share is 49 million euros (+50.7 pct at constant scope and exchange rates).  Full Article

Vicat SA comments on 2015 guidance
Tuesday, 3 Nov 2015 

Vicat SA:In France, group expects macro-economic environment to remain unfavourable to construction sector.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Vicat SA News

» More VCTP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials