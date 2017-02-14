Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vedanta Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit rises over four-fold

Vedanta Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 18.66 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 19.38 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 203.93 billion rupees . Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 4.12 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 157.31 billion rupees . Says in Dec quarter, Zinc India mined metal production up 44% q-o-q in line with mine plans . Says in FY 2017 Zinc India mined metal production expected to be higher than FY2016 . Says for Zinc International, FY2017 volume expected at 160kt; Q4 COP estimated at $1200-$1250/t . Says FY 2018 oil and gas net capex estimated at $100m with optionality of additional $150mn for key projects . Says for Zinc International, continued focus on cost savings with an expected annualized saving of $10 mn . Says aluminium FY 2017 production of 1 to 1.1mn tonnes (excluding. Trial run) . Says for iron ore, sales of 3.7mt and production of 2.6mt in Q3 . Says working with the state government on allocation of bauxite and commencement of laterite mining . Says for Copper India, production stable at 102kt in Q3 . Says bauxite mines at balco to exit FY2017 with run rate of 2mtpa.

Vedanta Resources chairman says aims to close Cairn India-Vedanta Ltd merger by this financial year

Vedanta Resources Plc :Cairn India - Vedanta Limited merger is a win-win for all shareholders, and we aim to complete it this financial year- Chairman.

Vedanta Ltd sees FY17 aluminium production of about 1.2 mln tonnes

Vedanta Ltd : Aluminium FY 2017 production expected to be about 1.2 million tonnes; FY 2017 coal requirement of 36MT for 9,000 MW power portfolio . Oil & gas FY 2017 net capex of $100 million; copper India FY 2017 expected production at 400KT . Goa and Karnataka iron ore production expected at 5.5MT and 2.3MT respectively in FY 2017; further mining allocation being pursued . Sees FY 2017 coal requirement of 36MT for 9,000 MW power portfolio; auctions of coal linkages underway . FY 2017 expected copper India production at 400KT; planned maintenance shutdown for three days in Q2 .

Vedanta Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 30 pct

Vedanta Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 6.15 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 143.64 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 6.35 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 8.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 169.44 billion rupees . Gross debt reduced by 6.06 billion rupees during the quarter . Zinc India impacted by lower mined metal production in quarter; second half expected to be substantially higher .

Anglo said to rebuff Indian billionaire Agarwal's Merger Plan- Bloomberg

: There are no current talks between Anglo American and Anil Agarwa- Bloomberg, citing sources . Preliminary deliberations were quickly dismissed after Anglo concluded a deal didn't make sense and wasn't feasible- Bloomberg, citing sources .Anglo American Plc rebuffed informal approaches in recent months from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal- Bloomberg, citing sources.

Vedanta board approves revised terms on deal with Cairn India

Vedanta Ltd : Board has approved revised terms on deal with Cairn India Limited . Each Cairn India minority shareholder to get for each share held 1 share in co, 4 redeemable preference share in co . Each Cairn India minority shareholder to also get for each share held, implied premium of 20 percent to one month VWAP of Cairn India share price .

Vedanta says seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs

Vedanta Ltd : Seeks members' nod for subscription of non-convertible debentures or other debt securities upto 200 billion rupees .

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering signs contract with Vedanta

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd <051600.KS> : Says it signs a contract with Vedanta Limited, to supply power plant O&M service in India Jharsuguda .Says contract price of 55.43 billion won.