Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,322.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-42.35 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs2,365.05
Open
Rs2,394.00
Day's High
Rs2,394.00
Day's Low
Rs2,312.25
Volume
50,709
Avg. Vol
266,512
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Venky's (India) CFO A.G. Bauskar resigns
Venky's (India) Ltd
BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago