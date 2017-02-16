Edition:
Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,322.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-42.35 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs2,365.05
Open
Rs2,394.00
Day's High
Rs2,394.00
Day's Low
Rs2,312.25
Volume
50,709
Avg. Vol
266,512
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

Latest Key Developments

Venky's (India) CFO A.G. Bauskar resigns
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Venky's (India) Ltd :Says A.G. Bauskar has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer.  Full Article

Venky's (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago

