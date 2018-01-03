Jan 3 (Reuters) - Venture Corporation Ltd ::ISSUED & ALLOTTED 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT EXERCISE PRICE OF S$7.600 EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2004.ISSUED & ALLOTTED AGGREGATE OF 10,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT PRICE OF S$8.890​ EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2015.