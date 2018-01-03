Edition:
Venture Corporation Ltd (VENM.SI)

VENM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

21.70SGD
5 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
$22.15
Day's High
$22.15
Day's Low
$21.52
Volume
810,200
Avg. Vol
1,046,144
52-wk High
$22.39
52-wk Low
$9.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Venture Corporation Issues & Allotts Shares Under Share Option Schemes
Wednesday, 3 Jan 2018 

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Venture Corporation Ltd ::ISSUED & ALLOTTED 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT EXERCISE PRICE OF S$7.600 EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2004.ISSUED & ALLOTTED AGGREGATE OF 10,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT PRICE OF S$8.890​ EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2015.

Venture Corporation Ltd qtrly net profit attributable S$‍111.4​ million
Friday, 3 Nov 2017 

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Venture Corporation Ltd ::Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of co s$‍111.4​ million versus S$47.4 million.Qtrly revenue S$‍1.06 billion, up 50.5 percent.

Venture posts second-quarter net profit of S$43.4 Million
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Venture Corporation Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Qtrly revenue S$683.3 million versus S$661.0 million a year ago . Going forward, business sentiment is anticipated to remain mixed across the group's diverse customer-base .Qtrly net profit S$43.4 Million versus S$36.1 Million a year ago.

Venture Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Venture Corporation Issues & Allotts Shares Under Share Option Schemes

* ISSUED & ALLOTTED 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT EXERCISE PRICE OF S$7.600 EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2004

Earnings vs. Estimates

