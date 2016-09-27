Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S&P affirmed Vestel Elektronik's B- long-term credit rating

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :S&P affirmed the company's B- long-term corporate credit rating, outlook is stable.

Taiwan's Compal Electronics says it will sell LCD TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret

Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc <2324.TW> : Says it will sell its liquid-crystal-display TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret A.S. . Says it expects deal to be completed before end of Q4 . Says deal will give it better cost performance and operational flexibility . Says it will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market Further company coverage: [2324.TW] (Reporting by J.R. Wu) ((jr.wu@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Vestel Elektronik: brand licence deal with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020, refutes media reports

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Media reports sourced by Japan's Nikkei newspaper stating that Sharp Corporation to start talks with company's unit Vestel Ticaret regarding buy back of brand licence rights of production and sales/marketing of white goods in Europe don't reflect the reality .The aforementioned licence agreement with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020.

Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Unit Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual Solutions . The agreement includes rights of TV production, sales, marketing and distribution in European market under Toshiba brand license . The agreement is initially for 5 years period .With the agreement targets to increase company's competitiveness, brand sales and market share of Toshiba brand TVs over 5 percent in the middle term in the European market.

Sharp Corp to buy back brand license for white goods in Europe from Vestel - Nikkei<6753.T>

Nikkei: Sharp Corp to begin negotiations to repurchase its brand licensing rights for white goods in Europe from Turkey-based Vestel . Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2bWfBNO) ((Further company coverage: [6753.T])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Vestel Elektronik Q2 net profit rises to 68.9 million lira

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Q2 net profit of 68.9 million lira ($22.87 million) versus 41.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.40 billion lira versus 1.93 billion lira year ago.

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS signs 50 million euro credit agreement with EBRD

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Signs credit agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth 50 million euros (in US dollar) with 5 years maturity and 2 years grace period.The interest rate is 6-month Euribor +3.20 percent.