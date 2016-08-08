Edition:
India

Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)

VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,317.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-28.20 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,345.45
Open
Rs1,358.00
Day's High
Rs1,358.00
Day's Low
Rs1,310.00
Volume
10,803
Avg. Vol
15,601
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00

Vesuvius India June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Vesuvius India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 238.1 million rupees versus 192.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.07 billion rupees versus 1.68 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

BRIEF-Vesuvius India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 271.8 million rupees versus profit 239.4 million rupees year ago

