Edition:
India

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)

VET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

42.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$42.64
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
388,475
52-wk High
$58.98
52-wk Low
$38.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO $1.10 per basic share
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 . Full year production guidance of 62,500 to 63,500 BOE/D remains unchanged . Qtrly FFO $1.10/basic share . Expect to produce at upper end of FY production guidance range . Expect to deliver production of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D in 2017 and 75,000 to 76,000 BOE/D in 2018 .Average production of 64,285 BOE/D during Q2 2016, a decrease of 2% as compared to 65,389 BOE/D in prior quarter.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc : Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany . Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million . Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities . Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value . Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH .To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces C$0.215 Cash Dividend for February 16, 2016
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.215 per share payable on February 16, 2016 to all shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The ex-dividend date for this payment is January 20, 2016.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance
Wednesday, 6 Jan 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says Production guidance for FY 2016 is 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15%.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc announces C$0.215 cash dividend
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.215 CDN per share payable on December 15 to all shareholders of record date on November 23.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Vermilion Energy Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of GDP data

July 28 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data that will shed light on the health of the economy.

» More VET.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials