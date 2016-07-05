V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.BO)
196.10INR
3:29pm IST
Rs5.95 (+3.13%)
Rs190.15
Rs191.00
Rs196.50
Rs190.90
56,404
105,104
Rs220.75
Rs109.29
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
V-Guard Industries seeks members' nod to increase co's borrowing limits to up to 7.50 bln rupees
V Guard Industries Ltd
V Guard Industries approves splitting of equity shares of co
V Guard Industries Ltd
V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend
V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016. Full Article
V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article
BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech
* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage: