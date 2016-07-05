Edition:
V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.BO)

VGUA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

196.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.95 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
Rs190.15
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs196.50
Day's Low
Rs190.90
Volume
56,404
Avg. Vol
105,104
52-wk High
Rs220.75
52-wk Low
Rs109.29

Latest Key Developments

V-Guard Industries seeks members' nod to increase co's borrowing limits to up to 7.50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

V Guard Industries Ltd : Seeks members' nod to increase the borrowing limits of the company to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to increase the limit for investing in securities of other bodies corporate to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for subdivision of co's equity shares from face value of INR 10 per share to INR 1 per share .  Full Article

V Guard Industries approves splitting of equity shares of co
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

V Guard Industries Ltd : Approved the proposal for splitting of equity shares of the company . Board also recommended increase of authorized share capital of the company from 350 million rupees to 400 million rupees .  Full Article

V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016.  Full Article

V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

V Guard Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech

* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

