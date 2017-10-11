Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VEOLIA :AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​.

Veolia Environnement SA :Veolia and Huawei sign a cooperation agreement for the smart cities market.

Veolia Environnement SA : Veolia is the first french issuer of a Panda Bond . Has successfully issued a bond for a nominal amount of 1 billion renminbis (135 million euros) on Chinese domestic market (Panda Bond) . Bears an interest rate of 3.5 pct for a 3 year maturity . Bond was issued to Chinese and international investors .Proceeds of this bond will be used to refinance debt related to investments that group has made in China.

: Veolia says no plan to change current rhythm of acquisitions . Veolia says five recent big deals represent about 2 percent of veolia turnover, will boost revenue in h2 . Veolia says french water business challenges are permanent in terms of low inflation, low prices for waste . Veolia says will accelerate cost reductions in french business, 40 percent of h1 cost cuts h1 were in france . Veolia says had lot of interest for remaining 30 percent stake in transdev from investment banks . Veolia shares up 2.5 percent following earnings release . Veolia says profitability of five major recent acquisitions is better than average of the group . Veolia says does not want to explode debt level, wants to stay at between 8 to 9 billion euros . Veolia says several more deals under negotiation . Veolia says sale of remaining 30 percent stake in transdev will take some time, base for valuation will be 2016 earnings .Veolia says we do not intend to give money back to shareholders, we prefer to increase dividend.

Veolia : Transdev: draft shareholding agreement between Caisse des Dépôts and Veolia . Announce that they have reached an agreement for reorganization of shareholdings and Veolia's withdrawal from Transdev group . Caisse des Dépôts would acquire 20 pct of Transdev's capital for 220 million euros ($245.5 million), given that 50 pct of capital is valued at 550 million euros . Following this operation, Caisse des Dépôts would own 70 pct of Transdev's capital and would take exclusive control, while Veolia would retain 30 pct on a transitional basis .Both parties are keen to finalize this operation by end of 2016.

Veolia: French water and waste group Veolia says it has reached deal with state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) on passenger transport group Transdev shareholding and Veolia's divestment. . Veolia says CDC will acquire 20 percent of Transdev's capital for 220 million euros ($245.52 million), valuing 50 percent of Transdev at 550 million euros. . Veolia says CDC will hold 70 percent of Transdev's capital after the deal and will take complete control. Veolia will keep 30 percent of the company. .The companies expect the deal to be completed by end-2016.

Veolia Environnement SA :Wins $101 million contract to help improve the supply and treatment of water in Zambia.

Veolia Environnement Sa : French business daily Les Echos says Veolia in 3 billion euro ($3.31 billion) joint-venture with China's Sinopec for water treatment . Joint-venture said to create 800 jobs ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Bate Felix) ((richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Veolia Environnement Sa : Veolia expands its renewable energy activities in hungary through the acquisition of the szakoly biomass power plant Veolia, through its subsidiary Veolia Energy Hungary Co. Ltd., has acquired DBM Zrt, the company that owns the Szakoly biomass power plant. With this acquisition, Veolia now owns and operates the fifth largest power plant in Hungary producing electricity purely from biomass, which generates an annual revenue of €16.7 million. Following the power plants of Pécs and Dorog, the Group pursues its development in the production of renewable energy in Hungary. (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452).

Veolia : Veolia wins three waste treatment contracts with Westminster City council .Three contracts worth a total of £71 million ($92.92 million).