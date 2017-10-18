Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at‍​ 90.1 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA ::FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY SALES EUR ‍​1.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY GROUP SHARE NET INCOME EUR 86.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR‍​ 90.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍1.6​ PER SHARE.‍CO'S OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017-2018 IS TO INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES, BY 5% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​.‍HAS SET OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016-2017​.

Vilmorin & Cie H1 net loss narrows to 39.7 million euros

Vilmorin & Cie SA : H1 revenue 503.0 million euros ($532.98 million) versus 456.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 75.5 million euros versus 54.6 million euros year ago . H1 net loss 39.7 million euros versus loss of 62.6 million euros year ago .Global confirmation of objectives for 2016-2017.

Vilmorin & Cie FY sales up at 1.33 billion euros

Vilmorin & Cie SA : FY sales 1.33 billion euros ($1.49 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago . Should post a slight growth in current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2015-2016 .Vilmorin & Cie's net income for year will be lower than previous fiscal year.

Vilmorin & Cie says objectives for 2015-2016 maintained

Vilmorin & Cie acquires Genica Research Corporation

Vilmorin & Cie SA:Finalized the full take-over of the company Genica Research Corporation, which is headquartered in Dixon, California.