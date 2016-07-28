Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Viscofan H1 net profit down at 59.9 million euros

Viscofan SA : H1 net sales 356.9 million euros ($395.7 million) versus 370.8 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 59.9 million euros versus 60.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 100.7 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago . Reduces revenue guidance for 2016 to -1 percent/+1 percent from +2 percent /4 percent . Reduces EBITDA guidance for 2016 to 0 percent/+2 percent from +4 percent /6 percent .Reiterates net profit guidance for 2016.

Viscofan SA comments on FY 2016 revenue, EBITDA, net profit guidance

Viscofan SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue between 755 million euros and 770 million euros‍.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA between 222 million euros and 227 million euros‍​.Sees FY 2016 net profit between 127 million euros and 130 million euros‍​.FY 2016 EBITDA at 223 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net profit at 129 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Viscofan SA to propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro/share

Viscofan SA:To propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro per share, which will be paid on June 9‍.

Viscofan SA says board approves FY 2015 dividend

Viscofan SA:Says board approves FY 2015 dividend at 0.52 euro per share.Sets payment date to Dec. 29.