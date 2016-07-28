Edition:
Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)

VIS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

50.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€50.95
Open
€50.91
Day's High
€51.03
Day's Low
€50.51
Volume
51,793
Avg. Vol
90,969
52-wk High
€56.13
52-wk Low
€41.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Viscofan H1 net profit down at 59.9 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Viscofan SA : H1 net sales 356.9 million euros ($395.7 million) versus 370.8 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 59.9 million euros versus 60.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 100.7 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago . Reduces revenue guidance for 2016 to -1 percent/+1 percent from +2 percent /4 percent . Reduces EBITDA guidance for 2016 to 0 percent/+2 percent from +4 percent /6 percent .Reiterates net profit guidance for 2016.  Full Article

Viscofan SA comments on FY 2016 revenue, EBITDA, net profit guidance
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Viscofan SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue between 755 million euros and 770 million euros‍.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA between 222 million euros and 227 million euros‍​.Sees FY 2016 net profit between 127 million euros and 130 million euros‍​.FY 2016 EBITDA at 223 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net profit at 129 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Viscofan SA to propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro/share
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 

Viscofan SA:To propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro per share, which will be paid on June 9‍.  Full Article

Viscofan SA says board approves FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Viscofan SA:Says board approves FY 2015 dividend at 0.52 euro per share.Sets payment date to Dec. 29.  Full Article

