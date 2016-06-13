Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA)
51.58BRL
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
R$ 51.58
--
--
--
--
1,470,369
R$ 52.95
R$ 40.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Telefonica Brasil announces appointment of chairman
Telefonica Brasil SA
Telefonica Brasil SA appoints David Melcon Sanchez-Friera as new CFO
Telefonica Brasil SA:Appoints David Melcon Sanchez-Friera as new CFO after obtaining authorization from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.Says Amos Genish stops acting as interim CFO. Full Article
Telefonica Brasil SA announces changes in CFO position
Telefonica Brasil SA:Says that its board of directors decided to dismiss chief financial officer Alberto Manuel Horcajo Aguirre.Company's CEO Amos Genish will act as CFO on interim bases.David Melcon Sanchez-Friera appointment as new CFO from Feb. 8 is awaiting authorization from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Full Article
Telefonica Brasil SA announces own capital interest payment
Telefonica Brasil SA:Says it proposes, ad referendum of General Meeting, own capital interest payment in gross amount of 337.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to net amount of 286.5 million reais.Says gross value per common share is 0.1872 real, corresponding to net value of 0.1591 real.Says gross value per preferred share is 0.2059 real, corresponding to net value of 0.175 real.Says values will be attributed to minimum obligatory dividend for FY 2016.Record date is March 31.Own capital interest to be paid by the end of FY 2017. Full Article
Telefonica Brasil SA announces corporate restructuring
Telefonica Brasil SA:Says its board has approved corporate restructuring involving the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary GVT Participacoes SA (GVTPart), to be preceded by restructuring involving its units Global Village Telecom SA (GVT) and POP Internet Ltda (POP).Says will propose incorporation of GVTPart.Says GVT will be divided, its net assets related to telecom sector will be transferred to GVTPart and its net assets related to other activities will be transferred to POP.Says restructuring aims to simplify the corporate structure of the company. Full Article
Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs
SAO PAULO, July 26 Telefonica Brasil SA is using digital customer services to further reduce spending on call centers and paper billing, executives told analysts on Wednesday, suggesting there is room to continue improving operational profitability.