Telefonica Brasil announces appointment of chairman

Telefonica Brasil SA :Announced on Friday that its board approved to appoint Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho as the chairman of the board.

Telefonica Brasil SA appoints David Melcon Sanchez-Friera as new CFO

Telefonica Brasil SA:Appoints David Melcon Sanchez-Friera as new CFO after obtaining authorization from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.Says Amos Genish stops acting as interim CFO.

Telefonica Brasil SA announces changes in CFO position

Telefonica Brasil SA:Says that its board of directors decided to dismiss chief financial officer Alberto Manuel Horcajo Aguirre.Company's CEO Amos Genish will act as CFO on interim bases.David Melcon Sanchez-Friera appointment as new CFO from Feb. 8 is awaiting authorization from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Telefonica Brasil SA announces own capital interest payment

Telefonica Brasil SA:Says it proposes, ad referendum of General Meeting, own capital interest payment in gross amount of 337.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to net amount of 286.5 million reais.Says gross value per common share is 0.1872 real, corresponding to net value of 0.1591 real.Says gross value per preferred share is 0.2059 real, corresponding to net value of 0.175 real.Says values will be attributed to minimum obligatory dividend for FY 2016.Record date is March 31.Own capital interest to be paid by the end of FY 2017.

Telefonica Brasil SA announces corporate restructuring

Telefonica Brasil SA:Says its board has approved corporate restructuring involving the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary GVT Participacoes SA (GVTPart), to be preceded by restructuring involving its units Global Village Telecom SA (GVT) and POP Internet Ltda (POP).Says will propose incorporation of GVTPart.Says GVT will be divided, its net assets related to telecom sector will be transferred to GVTPart and its net assets related to other activities will be transferred to POP.Says restructuring aims to simplify the corporate structure of the company.