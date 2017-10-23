Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)
VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,965.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
1,978.00
Open
1,970.00
Day's High
1,978.00
Day's Low
1,962.00
Volume
412,630
Avg. Vol
1,180,875
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand
* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares