Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vallourec upsizes senior notes offering to 400 million euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA ::SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022‍​.OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM THE €300,000,000 AMOUNT ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 9‍​.ISSUANCE OF THE NOTES IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 18 OCTOBER 2017..PRICED THE OFFERING OF €400,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 AT A COUPON OF 6.625% PER ANNUM‍​.

Vallourec launches bond issue for 300 million euros maturing in 2022‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA ::LAUNCH OF A BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF € 300 MILLION MATURING IN 2022‍​.

Vallourec says merges its two Brazilian companies

Vallourec : Co holds majority stake of 84.6% in vallourec soluções tubulares do brasil, nippon steel & sumitomo metal corp 15%, and sumitomo corp 0.4%. .Finalized merger of vallourec tubos do brasil and vallourec & sumitomo tubos do brasil on 1 october 2016.

Vallourec merges its two main Brazilian companies

Vallourec SA :Merges its two main Brazilian companies into Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil.

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe updates on revised offer from unit of Vallourec<0839.HK>

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Co Ltd <0839.HK>: Revised possible cash offer from Vallourec Tubes SAS for all the issued H shares in Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe . Vallourec Tubes SAS (offeror) to amend proposed terms of general offer by offering delisting premium of HK$0.01 per offer share . Says delisting premium is in addition to the basic offer price of HK$1.66 per offer share . Aggregate consideration payable per offer share to h shareholders if delisting resolution is approved is HK$1.67 per offer share . Revised offer is valued at approximately HK$503.7 million based on enhanced offer price and 301.6 million offer shares .Consideration payable under revised offer will be met from internalresources of offeror.

Vallourec H1 net loss group share widend to 415 million euros

Vallourec : ‍​Revenues of 763 million euros ($845.79 million) in Q2 2016 and 1,434 million euro in H1 2016 compared to 2,070 million euros in H1 2015, down 30.7 pct . EBITDA of -32 million euros in Q2 2016 and -104 million euros in H1 2016 compared to 66 million euros in H1 2015 . H1 net result, group share of -415 million euros compared to -275 million euros in H1 2015 .2016 guidance confirmed.

Vallourec starts exclusive negotiations for sale of majority holding in Saint-Saulve steel mill

Vallourec : Starts exclusive negotiations with the Ascometal Group for the sale of a majority holding in the Saint-Saulve steel mill . Negotiations should be concluded with a final agreement being signed by end of 2016 . At this stage in proceedings, two partners envisage Ascometal having a 60 pct holding, thus giving latter exclusive control of operations .At this stage in proceedings, two partners envisage creating a joint venture with Vallourec holding a 40 pct stake.

Vallourec announces conversion of NSSMC's convertible bonds

Vallourec : Conversion of NSSMC's mandatory convertible bonds .Following this conversion, Vallourec's capital will stand at EUR 889,276,098 ($1.01 billion), divided into 444,638,049 shares.

Vallourec gives Q2 2016 guidance

Vallourec SA:Says second quarter 2016 revenues and results are expected to be better than in the first quarter.

Vallourec launches 480 million euro rights issue

Vallourec SA:Announces launch of rights issue for about 480 mln euro with shareholders' preferential subscription rights.Subscription ratio: 8 new shares for 5 existing shares.Subscription price: 2.21 euro per new share.Subscription period: from April 11 to April 22 inclusive.