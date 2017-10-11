Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)
4.63EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€4.63
--
--
--
--
4,965,626
€7.47
€3.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vallourec upsizes senior notes offering to 400 million euros
Oct 11 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA
Vallourec launches bond issue for 300 million euros maturing in 2022
Oct 9 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA
Vallourec says merges its two Brazilian companies
Vallourec merges its two main Brazilian companies
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe updates on revised offer from unit of Vallourec<0839.HK>
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Co Ltd <0839.HK>: Revised possible cash offer from Vallourec Tubes SAS for all the issued H shares in Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe . Vallourec Tubes SAS (offeror) to amend proposed terms of general offer by offering delisting premium of HK$0.01 per offer share . Says delisting premium is in addition to the basic offer price of HK$1.66 per offer share . Aggregate consideration payable per offer share to h shareholders if delisting resolution is approved is HK$1.67 per offer share . Revised offer is valued at approximately HK$503.7 million based on enhanced offer price and 301.6 million offer shares .Consideration payable under revised offer will be met from internalresources of offeror. Full Article
Vallourec H1 net loss group share widend to 415 million euros
Vallourec starts exclusive negotiations for sale of majority holding in Saint-Saulve steel mill
Vallourec announces conversion of NSSMC's convertible bonds
Vallourec gives Q2 2016 guidance
Vallourec SA:Says second quarter 2016 revenues and results are expected to be better than in the first quarter. Full Article
Vallourec launches 480 million euro rights issue
Vallourec SA:Announces launch of rights issue for about 480 mln euro with shareholders' preferential subscription rights.Subscription ratio: 8 new shares for 5 existing shares.Subscription price: 2.21 euro per new share.Subscription period: from April 11 to April 22 inclusive. Full Article